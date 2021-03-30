Thoughts? Retired Priest Says Hell Is An Invention Of The Church To Control People With Fear!
US priest Bishop John Shelby Spong, who has called for a rethinking of Christian beliefs away from traditional doctrines, has said he believes in life after death, but that the concept has nothing to do with reward and punishment.
'Religion is always in the control business and that's something people don't really understand, it's a guilt-producing control business,' he said.
