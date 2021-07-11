Put Her On Time Out: Flight Attendants Duct Tape Woman To Plane Seat After Trying To Open Plane Door Mid-Flight!

A woman who allegedly had a mental health episode aboard an American Airlines flight appears to have been taped down after having a public freakout in the air.



TikTok user @lol.ariee posted the video. The flight was taking off from the Dallas-Fort Worth Airport and was in the air for about 2 hours. During that time a situation unfolded that caused a bit of a panic.



According to the TikToker, flight attendants started frantically running up and down the aisles at around 1:30 AM. The captain got on the intercom, and told everyone to stay in their seats 'cause of the problem toward the front, which he apparently said they were handling.



As the TikTok user exited the plane, she recorded paramedics who were standing by with a stretcher.



As for American Airlines, a rep for the company tells us this: “The crew on board American Airlines flight 1774 reported a potential security concern after a customer attempted to open the forward boarding door and physically assaulted, bit and caused injury to a flight attendant." They add, "For the safety and security of other customers and our crew, the individual was restrained until the flight landed at CLT and could be met by law enforcement and emergency personnel."



We've also heard the woman was taken to a hospital for an evaluation, and that she's on AA's no-fly list until further notice. The flight landed successfully without further incident. Posted bY JR