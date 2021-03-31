Referee Bert Smith Collapsed During The Gonzaga Vs.USC Elite 8 March Madness Game!
Veteran college basketball referee Bert Smith collapsed on the floor during the first half of Tuesday night's Elite Eight game between No. 1 seed Gonzaga and No. 6 seed USC at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. He was given medical attention while laying down flat on his back and subsequently stretchered off the court.
Analyst Gene Steratore reported that Smith was feeling "lightheaded" before he fell, but was in stable condition as he was treated by medical personnel in the locker room.
Smith appeared to be responsive as he conversed with EMTs, his arms folded while they ushered him to the back to further examine him.
Posted By Joe
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS