Wild: Rare Super Mario Bros. Game Sells For A Record $660,000!
After being forgotten in a desk drawer for almost 35 years, a sealed copy of the Nintendo video game Super Mario Bros. sold at auction for a whopping $660,000. The Dallas-based auction company said the NES cartridge was purchased as a Christmas gift in 1986, and was untouched until the seller found it earlier this year. Posted By Persist
