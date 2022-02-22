SMH: Off-Duty Officers Go At It With An Armed Driver Outside Of A Bar!
Surveillance footage from the Grandstand Bar captured a struggle between an armed Billings driver and off-duty law enforcement personnel. This video, edited by The Billings Gazette, highlights noteworthy scenes from that night. The driver pulled away the second time he could see police cars with their lights flashing coming, and he drove off west onto Grand Avenue where he crashed his car, landing upside down in the parking lot. He suffered a traumatic brain injury, and during his time in the hospital he ran up thousands of dollars in medical bills. He still wears a neck brace today. Posted By Persist
