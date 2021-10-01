Dope: 10-foot Sculptures Of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor & Congressman John Lewis Were Unveiled In Union Square To Honor Their Lives Through Art!
An exhibit called "See In Justice" inspired by events of 2020 opened Thursday in New York City. The 10-foot wood sculptures of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Congressman John Lewis were unveiled in Union Square to honor their lives through art. Creator and Artist Chris Carnabuci said art creates an environment where people can talk about differences and maybe even come to some understanding of each other's perspectives.
