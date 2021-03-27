Jacob Blake Files An Excessive Force Lawsuit Against The Kenosha Police Officer Who Shot Him!
Jacob Blake, the 29-year-old Black man who was shot seven times by a White police officer who was responding to a domestic incident on August 23, 2020, has sued the officer for excessive force in federal court, records show. The lawsuit, which only names Kenosha, Wisconsin, Officer Rusten Sheskey as a defendant, argues that the shooting "was undertaken with malice, willfulness, and reckless indifference to the rights" of Blake.Posted By Persist
