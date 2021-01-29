Worker Airs Out Frustration After Losing His Job Over Joe Biden’s Cancellation Of Canada’s Keystone Pipeline Contract!
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — During his first day in office, President Joe Biden signed several executive orders, including the axing of the construction of the controversial Keystone XL Pipeline.
Though it was seen as a win for climate control advocates, those who oppose Biden's decision took to social media to express their frustrations over how many people are going to lose their jobs as a result.
However, several of those posts are being flagged on Facebook for claiming the number of jobs lost is anywhere between 11,000 to 83,000 people. Posted by JR
