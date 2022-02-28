Hold Up: Uber Eats Driver Fears For His Safety After Snoop Dogg Posts His Personal Info On Instagram!
Snoop Dogg could be sued by an UberEats Driver after the West Coast rapper posted the man’s personal information on social media. Snoop believed that a food delivery service worker provided poor service to him last month and posted his opinion on his Instagram – where he has over 69 million followers. Posted By Persist
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS