Woman Spazzes Out On Mother For Forcing Son Into Trunk Of Her Car!

BROKEN? 18,773 views

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo Police found the woman accused of “forcefully placed” her 5-year-old child in the trunk of her vehicle Thursday evening.

Police say they responded to the area near North Norwood Avenue and 18th Avenue in Pueblo around 2:20 p.m. Wednesday for a possible child abuse case. Officers identified the woman as 33-year-old Chelsea Trujillo.

According to police, Trujillo was arrested on child abuse charges and a restraining order violation.
Posted By Ghost

SHOW MORESHOW LESS

Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.

Report this video!

NEVERMIND, TAKE ME BACK

Thanks! Your cooperation in making Worldstar a better site is always appreciated.

Our team will now look into fixing this error.

Embedding Options (Click to copy)


CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS