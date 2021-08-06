Woman Spazzes Out On Mother For Forcing Son Into Trunk Of Her Car!
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo Police found the woman accused of “forcefully placed” her 5-year-old child in the trunk of her vehicle Thursday evening.
Police say they responded to the area near North Norwood Avenue and 18th Avenue in Pueblo around 2:20 p.m. Wednesday for a possible child abuse case. Officers identified the woman as 33-year-old Chelsea Trujillo.
According to police, Trujillo was arrested on child abuse charges and a restraining order violation.
