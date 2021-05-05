Wait, What? Son Creates OnlyFans Account For His Mother To Earn Extra Money!
Leonardo Hathaway, 19, is going viral since launching an OnlyFans account for his mom, Lucene Duarte. But Hathaway swears there’s no Oedipus complex involved here, just a loyal son returning the support of his mother. And for laying the foundation for his mom’s OnlyFans account, the son will reportedly be helping himself to a handful of her income. Posted By Persist
