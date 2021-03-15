Who Y'all Got? Tyson Fury & Anthony Joshua Agree To A 2-Fight Contract To Unify The Heavyweight Titles!
Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua have reportedly agreed to terms on a two-fight contract to unify boxing's heavyweight championships. Fury (30-0-1, 21 knockouts) won the WBC and The Ring heavyweight titles with a TKO win over Deontay Wilder in February 2020. Joshua (24-1, 22 knockouts) regained the WBA (Super), IBF, WBO, and IBO heavyweight titles and avenged the only loss of his career by defeating Ruiz in December 2019. Posted By Persist
