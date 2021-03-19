Canadian Anti-Masker Goes Live On IG After Numerous Police Officers Show Up On His Property & Try To Arrest Him! "Know Your Rights"
@realchrissky went live on his Instagram after numerous police officers showed up on his property to arrest him for "causing a disturbance". Chris recently started his #JustSayNo movement where he encourages people to not wear their masks and not take the covid vaccine. After minutes police officers had him sign a paper for court and they eventually left his property. Posted By Persist
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS