Chaos: Passengers Panic As Knife-Wielding Man Stabs At Least 17 On Tokyo Train & Starts A Small Fire!
A man in what appears to be a Joker costume attacked passengers on a Tokyo train line on Sunday, injuring 17 people as many party-goers headed into the city centre for Halloween gatherings. The suspect, 24, after stabbing passengers, poured a liquid resembling oil and set a fire. The attacker was arrested on the spot and was being investigated on suspicion of attempted murder. Posted By Persist
