First Successful Transplant Of Pig Heart To Human Patient Performed In Maryland!
For the first time ever, surgeons at the University of Maryland performed a transplant using a genetically modified pig heart. A 57-year-old man with life-threatening heart disease received the organ. Tom Llamas talks with Dr. Robert Montgomery about the surgery and how the patient is doing. Posted By Ghost
