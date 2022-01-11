First Successful Transplant Of Pig Heart To Human Patient Performed In Maryland!

For the first time ever, surgeons at the University of Maryland performed a transplant using a genetically modified pig heart. A 57-year-old man with life-threatening heart disease received the organ. Tom Llamas talks with Dr. Robert Montgomery about the surgery and how the patient is doing. Posted By Ghost

