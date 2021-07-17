Just Like That: Thieves Are Using E-Scooters In "Bump & Carjack" Scheme!
In these "Bump & Carjack" schemes, the scooter riders will bump into a car and fake an injury while someone else comes in and takes the vehicle. Surveillance shows a person on a scooter crashing into the back of a car waiting at the light. The driver gets out of their car to check things out, and that's when a person in the corner takes off running and hops in through the open driver side door and takes off. Posted By Persist
