Wildin: Mississippi Inmate Attacks Judge In Courtroom!

Surveillance video captured the moment a suspect attacked a Mississippi judge as a bailiff was attempting to escort him out of the courtroom.



Sidney Newsome, 27, was in Pike County Justice Court last month on a domestic violence charge when he began throwing things at Judge Aubrey Rimes, according to NBC affiliate WLBT. Newsome appeared to get loose from a bailiff who seemed to be walking him out of court, according to the footage.



Though his hands were in restraints, Newsome got a stack of papers and flung them at Rimes, then grabbed a telephone and threw that as well. Rimes left his place behind the bench and helped restrain Newsome.



The judge pinned him down on a table while he struggled, the video showed. Another man who got up to help the judge was identified as Newsome's brother, WLBT reported.