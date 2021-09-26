Oklahoma City Dad Beats The Brakes Off Church Pastor For Inappropriately Touching His 9 Year Old Son!

A father in Oklahoma brutally beat a local pastor after allegedly catching him in the act of inappropriately touching his 9-year-old son. Michael Coghill, 33, was arrested Wednesday by Oklahoma police on a child sex complaint after the victim’s parents told cops they caught him in the act.



The child told his parents Coghill jogged by his bus stop several times and touched him in a way that made him feel uncomfortable, so on Wednesday the boy’s father waited in his car to see if Coghill would return.



"While he was watching the school bus stop, our suspect ran by him, ran past the bus stop where the children were waiting. Turned around, came back and stopped where he touched the child." The dad ran after Coghill and tackled him to the ground, reportedly fracturing his skull and cracking his left orbital socket. Lakehoma Church of Christ released a statement condemning Coghill’s actions and saying he has been "relieved from his duties."

Posted by Joe