Meanwhile At Walmart: Deputy Handles Woman Who Threatened People With A Knife!
A Marion County Sheriff deputy was forced to deploy his taser on a woman in a Walmart. After several attempts to get her to drop the knife, Deputy Witte deployed his taser, which successfully disarmed Brandy McGowan and provided an opportunity to place her in handcuffs. it was learned that McGowan entered the business wielding a brick and began threatening customers as she was walking around. Posted By Persist
