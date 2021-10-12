Driver With Lightning Fast Reflexes Dodge Two Cars Using Evasive Maneuvers!
"This happened as I was driving home from work in Memphis, TN on October 8, 2021at 5:26 PM. Happened on Sam Cooper Blvd eastbound near I-240 Junction. It looks like the Infiniti G37 lost control and flipped over once and hit the Toyota Corolla, knocking them into oncoming traffic in front of me." Posted By Ghost
