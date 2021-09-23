Caught In The Act: Family Deliberately Put Hairs In Their Food Then Blame The Restaurant So They Can Get The Food For Free!
The narrator of the video and restaurant worker:
They came to eat a month ago and the exact same thing happened to them as today, which is very strange since this has never happened to us. We are always very careful that this does not happen to anybody. We paid for their food the first time this happen but now we find out it was them that caused this.
This occurred in a restaurant in Mexico City. Posted by JR
