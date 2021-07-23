Reunited: Kanye West Previews New Song With Jay-Z During "DONDA" Album Listening Event!
Kanye West premiered his long-delayed studio album “Donda” at a listening event at Atlanta’s Mercedes Benz Stadium on Thursday that was broadcast live on Apple Music. During the event Kanye previewed a verse from Jay-Z on the album’s last song, apparently titled “Guess Who’s Going to Jail Tonight?”. Posted By Persist
