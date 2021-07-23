Reunited: Kanye West Previews New Song With Jay-Z During "DONDA" Album Listening Event!

BROKEN? 27,677 views

Kanye West premiered his long-delayed studio album “Donda” at a listening event at Atlanta’s Mercedes Benz Stadium on Thursday that was broadcast live on Apple Music. During the event Kanye previewed a verse from Jay-Z on the album’s last song, apparently titled “Guess Who’s Going to Jail Tonight?”. Posted By Persist

SHOW MORESHOW LESS

Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.

Report this video!

NEVERMIND, TAKE ME BACK

Thanks! Your cooperation in making Worldstar a better site is always appreciated.

Our team will now look into fixing this error.

Embedding Options (Click to copy)


CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS