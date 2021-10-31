Just Made Things Worse: Inmate In A Wheelchair Grabs Deputy's Gun Before His Trial ... It Doesn't End Well For Him!
Illinois State Police have released surveillance footage showing the officer-involved shooting at the Jefferson County Courthouse. A correctional officer was transporting Fredrick Goss, 55, to the courtroom for a jury trial. While in the wheelchair, Goss grabbed the correctional officer's sidearm and after a struggle, disarmed the officer. During the continued struggle for the firearm, a round was discharged. A Jefferson County deputy assign to courthouse security saw the incident surveillance camera and went to aid the officer. The deputy discharged his weapon and struck Goss. Goss was taken to a hospital and transferred to a St. Louis area hospital. Posted By Persist
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS