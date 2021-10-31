Just Made Things Worse: Inmate In A Wheelchair Grabs Deputy's Gun Before His Trial ... It Doesn't End Well For Him!

BROKEN? 18,086 views

Illinois State Police have released surveillance footage showing the officer-involved shooting at the Jefferson County Courthouse. A correctional officer was transporting Fredrick Goss, 55, to the courtroom for a jury trial. While in the wheelchair, Goss grabbed the correctional officer's sidearm and after a struggle, disarmed the officer. During the continued struggle for the firearm, a round was discharged. A Jefferson County deputy assign to courthouse security saw the incident surveillance camera and went to aid the officer. The deputy discharged his weapon and struck Goss. Goss was taken to a hospital and transferred to a St. Louis area hospital. Posted By Persist

SHOW MORESHOW LESS

Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.

Report this video!

NEVERMIND, TAKE ME BACK

Thanks! Your cooperation in making Worldstar a better site is always appreciated.

Our team will now look into fixing this error.

Embedding Options (Click to copy)


CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS