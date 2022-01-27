Police Officer Delivers A Customer’s DoorDash Food After Arresting Driver During A Traffic Stop!
A South Dakota police officer is being hailed for going above and beyond the call of duty — by delivering a food order after arresting the DoorDash driver. A Ring doorbell video captured the moment Sioux Falls police officer Sam Buhr walked up to the customer holding an Arby’s order on Tuesday afternoon. “The Door Dash Driver was arrested, during a traffic stop, for warrants. The Sergeant we spoke with didn’t have the information on what the warrants were,” the group said. A police spokesperson confirmed to Newsweek that Buhr stopped the driver for a traffic violation and arrested him for an undisclosed warrant. “The driver was in the process of delivering food for DoorDash. Officer Buhr completed the delivery, bringing the food to the customer. While delivering food is not a normal part of police work, helping people is,” the rep told the mag. Posted by JR
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS