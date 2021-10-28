Tik-Tok Influencer Murders His Alleged Cheating Wife & Her Side Dude In San Diego Highrise! (Used An Ipad To Spy On Her)
"Tiktok star @jinnkid with nearly a million followers was arrested for killing his wife after finding out she was talking to another man by eavesdropping on her through his daughter’s iPad. The “friend” that he killed was the man she was talking to, who also happened to be in the apartment at the time. Shortly after, he called his mother and admitted to killing his wife. This was the shooting that took place last week at The Spire in East Village. He is facing life in prison without the possibility of parole if found guilty." - IG
Posted by Thrillz
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS