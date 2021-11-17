Came Up Big Time: 9 Burglars With Hammers Broke Into A Jewelry Store & Cleaned House!

9 people entered the Iceberg Diamonds jewelry store inside the Sun Valley Mall, armed with hammers. They began smashing the glass display cases and stealing jewels. Employees tried to intervene and were kept back by the hammer-wielding criminals.

The suspects got away before police arrived. Some customers inside the mall called reporting what they thought were gunshots heard, but in actuality, they heard the sounds of the hammers breaking glass.

No shots were fired. The case is under investigation by Concord PD Detectives. Posed by JR

