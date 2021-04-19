Police Capture Ex-Sheriff’s Detective Who Killed His Wife, Daughter & Her Boyfriend! (20 Hour Man Hunt)
This is the moment the ex-sheriff’s detective accused of murdering his wife, teen daughter and her daughter’s boyfriend surrendered to Texas cops. Stephen Broderick, 41, was charged with capital murder by the Travis County District Attorney’s Office. He was charged by the Travis County District Attorney’s Office with capital murder. Posted By Persist
