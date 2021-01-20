Lil Eazzyy - Big Dog

https://www.instagram.com/lileazzyyy
https://twitter.com/Lileazzyy
https://soundcloud.com/lileazzyy

Production Company 3DN Media
Director: Chris Vergara
Director of Photography: Zach Roy
Photographer: Henry Bliss
Produced by: 3DN Media
Gaffer/Grip: Patrick Abella
Production Assists: Leo Flores & Diamond Visuals
Rental House: Trance Productions
Dogs: Uhuru Kennels
Special Thanks: CVO Films & ChicagoHQ

Download Link: https://lileazzyy.lnk.to/Underrated

