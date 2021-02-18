NASA's Perseverance Rover Successfully Lands On Mars!
NASA’s Perseverance rover has successfully touched down on the surface of Mars after surviving a blazing seven-minute plunge through the Martian atmosphere. The rover’s clean landing sets the stage for a years-long journey to scour the Red Planet’s Jezero Crater for ancient signs of life. Moments after touching down, Perseverance beamed back its first image from one of its 19 cameras. Posted By Persist
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS