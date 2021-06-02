Mafia Boss Nicknamed "The People Slayer" Convicted Of Killing 100 People, Including 12 Year Old & A Prosecutor Is Freed After 25 Years!
Italians have reacted with dismay over the release of an infamous Cosa Nostra Mafia boss who, among other crimes, assisinated a prosecutor and dissolved a boy's body in acid. Sicilian Mafia turncoat Giovanni Brusca, 64, was released from Rome's Rebibbia prison on monday after serving a 25-year sentence. Posted by Abdul
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS