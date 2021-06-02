Mafia Boss Nicknamed "The People Slayer" Convicted Of Killing 100 People, Including 12 Year Old & A Prosecutor Is Freed After 25 Years!

BROKEN? 17,150 views

Italians have reacted with dismay over the release of an infamous Cosa Nostra Mafia boss who, among other crimes, assisinated a prosecutor and dissolved a boy's body in acid. Sicilian Mafia turncoat Giovanni Brusca, 64, was released from Rome's Rebibbia prison on monday after serving a 25-year sentence. Posted by Abdul

SHOW MORESHOW LESS

Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.

Report this video!

NEVERMIND, TAKE ME BACK

Thanks! Your cooperation in making Worldstar a better site is always appreciated.

Our team will now look into fixing this error.

Embedding Options (Click to copy)


CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS