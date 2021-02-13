Terrible: Man Arrested For Assaulting 3 Elderly Victims In Oakland’s Chinatown!

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – Today at a news conference that was originally intended to publicize a $30,000 award being offered in the case, Oakland’s brand new police chief was able to tell the media and Chinatown residents that the case is closed.



Police arrested the suspect tied to a string of Chinatown assaults, including one showing a 91-year-old man pushed to the ground in a now-viral video.



Chief Armstrong also says he is beefing up resources in the city ahead of the Lunar New Year next weekend.



“Today we’re sending a message to those who commit crimes in the city that we will pursue you, and we will arrest you. It is not acceptable for things like this to happen in our community.”



On Monday, police identified Yahya Muslim as the suspect of the three attacks and arrested him. He is currently in custody at the Santa Rita Jail.