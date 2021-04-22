Damn: ANTIFA Member Punches Portland Police Officer In The Face & Gets Arrested!
A police officer gets punched and knocked to the ground during protests in Portland, Oregon. As the cop walks away from an Antifa member and another Antifa member suddenly winds up and punches him in the face. As the sergeant crumples to the ground. Fellow officers rush to aid their fallen compadre, landing several blows of their own. Posted By Persist
