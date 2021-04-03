SMH: Goodwill Employee Gets $1,000 After Finding $42,000 & Returning It To The Owner!

An Oklahoma Goodwill worker recently found $42,000 included with two donated sweaters. Andrea Lessing came across envelopes full of $100 bills. The envelopes also had identifying information about who owned them, so the store was able to return the cash. She was rewarded $1,000 for the return of the money. Posted By Persist

