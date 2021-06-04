Imagine Buying Air: Italian Artist Sells Invisible Sculpture For More Than $18,000 ... Comes With Certificate Of Authenticity!

BROKEN? 14,100 views

An invisible sculpture created by Italian artist Salvatore Garau recently acquired by a private collector who paid more than $18,000 for it during an auction. The buyer who purchased the art will receive a certificate of authenticity that proves it is the property of the buyer. Garau considers his invisible sculpture to be a perfect metaphor of our time. Posted By Persist

SHOW MORESHOW LESS

Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.

Report this video!

NEVERMIND, TAKE ME BACK

Thanks! Your cooperation in making Worldstar a better site is always appreciated.

Our team will now look into fixing this error.

Embedding Options (Click to copy)


CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS