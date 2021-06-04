Imagine Buying Air: Italian Artist Sells Invisible Sculpture For More Than $18,000 ... Comes With Certificate Of Authenticity!
An invisible sculpture created by Italian artist Salvatore Garau recently acquired by a private collector who paid more than $18,000 for it during an auction. The buyer who purchased the art will receive a certificate of authenticity that proves it is the property of the buyer. Garau considers his invisible sculpture to be a perfect metaphor of our time. Posted By Persist
