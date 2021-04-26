Casino Gang Featuring Baby S X Famous - We Gone Mold It [Label Submitted]

https://www.instagram.com/babystherapper



Casino Gang — comprised of Baby S. and Young Fame — has deep roots in both Los Angeles and the West Coast rap scene. Growing up on the Westside (Crenshaw and Slauson) and the Eastside, respectively, the duo’s music represents an authentic Los Angeles lifestyle. Now as grown men, their experiences are a lot different than that of which they grew up in. Things that used to seem big and grandiose no longer feel that way because they’ve become attainable. The life they currently live is aspirational and was able to manifest through development from life experiences and growth. They pay homage to the city that made them and those who didn’t make it. In their own words, “Casino Gang reps the LA streets, grown life, craziness, people that are dying today, and LA hip-hop to the fullest degree.” Baby S., who is best known for his collaboration with Kurupt on the West Coast classic “We Can Freak It,” started his musical career as a songwriter. His transition into becoming an artist happened when he met an actor from the popular 90s sitcom Hangin’ with Mr. Cooper who took him to a recording studio. From there, he started recording songs, developing himself as an artist, and eventually performing at small shows. His then-girlfriend was signed to MCA as an artist and spent a lot of time recording at Backroom Studios. It was there that he met Dr. Dre’s keyboard player who helped him put together a demo. In 1995, he signed a deal with a record label called Blue Dolphin, on which he released his first album and licensed songs to be released in Japan. With his rap career gaining traction,another chance meeting at Backroom Studios would lead Baby S. to the next level in the rap game.