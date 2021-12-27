MAINO and Big U Full Interview Episode 10 [BIG U x WSHH Presents: CHECC'N-IN]

BIG U x WSHH Presents: CHECC'N-IN (Exclusive Worldstar Podcast)

Big U breaks down the true meaning of what it is to CHECC IN touching on topics never discussed before. Episode 10 Big U checc’s in with Maino in the heart of Bed Stuy, NY. Maino discusses the fakeness in the music industry, transitioning from a street dude to business man, ignoring the internet gangstas and more @mainohustlehard

