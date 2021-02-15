Kodak Black Honors Parkland Victim Shooting Victims & Launches A $100K Scholarship Fund!

Kodak Black is honoring the victims of the 2018 Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland, Florida with a new college scholarship. He attended a socially distanced event commemorating the third anniversary of the tragedy, where he announced his new $100,000 scholarship. Kodak dedicated the scholarship to shooting victim Meadow Pollack, who was also a big fan of his. Posted By Persist

