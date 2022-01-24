Dyrell James - Influencers [Unsigned Artist]
Diss track music video is aimed @theowisseh and @koolasoneil in defense of my sister because they bullied her off camera in this Worldstar video that went viral solely due to her reaction at the end of it: https://www.instagram.com/p/CWlbi6vF7-R/ She never got paid or credit for it, yet the video got 12 million+ views.
Dyrell James Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ojimillerfernandes/?hl=en
