Motto - Playing Games Ft. Bobby Konders [Team Fox/BBP/POE Digital Submitted]

BROKEN? 2,168 views

Soca Music Star, Motto, Teams up with New York's Hot 97 DJ Bobby Konders to bring you "Playing Games" produced by Motto. The first single of the forthcoming BBP/POE Digital album, "Soca Quarantine Breakout" with DJ Bobby Konders.

MOTTO
Purchase/Stream: https://orcd.co/5kwex0z
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/motto_ilovesoca
Spotify: https://teamfoxx.ffm.to/mottospotify
SoundCloud: https://teamfoxx.ffm.to/mottosoundcloud
Apple Music: https://music.apple.com/us/artist/motto/326158447
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/09lashely

SHOW MORESHOW LESS

Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.

Report this video!

NEVERMIND, TAKE ME BACK

Thanks! Your cooperation in making Worldstar a better site is always appreciated.

Our team will now look into fixing this error.

Embedding Options (Click to copy)


CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS