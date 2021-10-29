Motto - Playing Games Ft. Bobby Konders [Team Fox/BBP/POE Digital Submitted]
Soca Music Star, Motto, Teams up with New York's Hot 97 DJ Bobby Konders to bring you "Playing Games" produced by Motto. The first single of the forthcoming BBP/POE Digital album, "Soca Quarantine Breakout" with DJ Bobby Konders.
MOTTO
Purchase/Stream: https://orcd.co/5kwex0z
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/motto_ilovesoca
Spotify: https://teamfoxx.ffm.to/mottospotify
SoundCloud: https://teamfoxx.ffm.to/mottosoundcloud
Apple Music: https://music.apple.com/us/artist/motto/326158447
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/09lashely
