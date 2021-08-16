Horrible: Oklahoma Man Murders Daughter & Wife After Her $2 Million Lottery Win!

When Tiffani Hill won the lottery she couldn’t believe her luck. As a mother of four amidst the coronavirus pandemic, the $2 million prize appeared to be a godsend. It was sadly anything but, as her new husband soon turned abusive — then shot Hill and her one-year-old daughter to death before turning the gun on himself. Posted By Persist

