Horrible: Oklahoma Man Murders Daughter & Wife After Her $2 Million Lottery Win!
When Tiffani Hill won the lottery she couldn’t believe her luck. As a mother of four amidst the coronavirus pandemic, the $2 million prize appeared to be a godsend. It was sadly anything but, as her new husband soon turned abusive — then shot Hill and her one-year-old daughter to death before turning the gun on himself. Posted By Persist
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS