Racist 'Refuse Serving White People' Sign At Missouri Popeyes Has Restaurant Under Police Investigation!

LAKE SAINT LOUIS, Mo. Police in Lake St. Louis are investigating a sign that was posted in the drive-thru lane of a Popeyes restaurant near Highway N and Highway 64/40.



Lt. Pat Doering said investigators are pretty confident that someone other than a Popeyes' employee posted the sign.



The sign said, "Effective 6-1-21 this restaurant is under new management and will reserve the right to refuse service to white people. We apologize for any inconvenience. Signed, general manager, Mason."



Photos of the sign were spreading widely across social media in St. Charles County and beyond. The photos are authentic according to Angela, who saw the same letter when she was in lunch on Monday. The restaurant was closed on Wednesday, but there was a steady stream of vehicles driving through the drive-thru lane looking for the sign and worried about its potential impact. Posted By Ghost