R.I.P. Michael K Williams: Star Of "The Wire" & "Boardwalk Empire" Found Dead At 54!

Michael K. Williams, who memorably portrayed Omar Little in “The Wire” and Chalky White in “Boardwalk Empire,” has died at age 54. The New York Police Department confirmed to Variety that the actor was found dead today at 2 p.m. inside of his Brooklyn residence. As of this moment sources are saying Williams had fatally OD’d. Posted By Persist

