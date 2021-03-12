Why Bill Gates Is Now The Biggest US Farmland Owner!

After Bill bought nearly 25,000 acres of land west of Phoenix, Arizona - the media was quick to pick up the rumor that Bill Gates was planning on building “the city of the future”. So it’s understandable that when news broke of Bill’s farmland gains, the media was quick to call Bill the “Sustainable Agriculture Champion”. But like most things, reality is oftentimes a lot less glamorous than the theories.



Gates and his money manager, Larson, have a very simple relationship. Larson grows the money, and Gates gives it away. When you think of investing, investing in farmland typically isn’t the first thing that comes to mind - but if you think about it, farmland is a really logical choice. And being that Larson is very conservative with how he invests Bill’s money, farmland makes for a great choice. Posted By Ghost