Can't Catch A Break: Fight Pops Off Onstage At Lil Boosie's Show.. Concert Gets Cancelled Two Minutes After It Started!
Boosie BadAzz's set at a recent stop on the the Legendz of the Streetz Tour was cut short. The tour played Atlanta on Friday (Oct. 1), at State Farm Arena, where Boosie shared the stage with the likes of Rick Ross, 2 Chainz, Fabolous, Lil' Kim and more. Unfortunately, fans there to see Boosie only got a very shortened performance. According to TMZ, the Louisiana rapper only got about two minutes into his show before a fight broke out onstage behind him. It is unclear what sparked the altercation.
