SMH: Racist Woman Keeps Calling LAPD Officer "Murderer" After Being Pulled Over! ... "You Want To Be White So Bad"
A black driver who was pulled over in Los Angeles County for using a cell phone while driving went on a racist tirade against a Hispanic sheriff's deputy, calling him a 'murderer' and telling him he'll 'always be a Mexican' and he'll 'never be white.' The video ends with the woman saying: ‘You want to be white so bad’. Posted By Persist
