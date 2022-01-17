LAPD Officers Open Fire On Knife Wielding Suspect Threatening To Burn Down Building!
He was ordered to drop the knife; however, he ignored the officer’s commands and continued to approach them while still holding the knife, resulting in an officer-involved shooting. The suspect was struck by gunfire and fell to the ground. Los Angeles Fire Department personnel pronounced him deceased at the scene. Posted By Persist
