LAPD Officers Open Fire On Knife Wielding Suspect Threatening To Burn Down Building!

He was ordered to drop the knife; however, he ignored the officer’s commands and continued to approach them while still holding the knife, resulting in an officer-involved shooting. The suspect was struck by gunfire and fell to the ground. Los Angeles Fire Department personnel pronounced him deceased at the scene. Posted By Persist

