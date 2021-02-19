Meek Mill Faces Backlash For Lyrics About Kobe Bryant Helicopter Crash!
Meek Mill slammed critics who called for him to be canceled over a lyric about the late Kobe Bryant in his leaked song “Don’t Worry.”...."This bitch I’m fuckin’ always tell me that she love me, but she ain’t ever showed me / Yeah, and if I ever lack, I’m goin’ out with my chopper, it be another Kobe.” Posted By Persist
