Meek Mill Faces Backlash For Lyrics About Kobe Bryant Helicopter Crash!

Meek Mill slammed critics who called for him to be canceled over a lyric about the late Kobe Bryant in his leaked song “Don’t Worry.”...."This bitch I’m fuckin’ always tell me that she love me, but she ain’t ever showed me / Yeah, and if I ever lack, I’m goin’ out with my chopper, it be another Kobe.” Posted By Persist

