Native American Student Records His Teacher War Hooping Because “He Felt That Violence Was Being Committed Against Him"
RIVERSIDE, Calif. — A teacher at a Riverside High School has been placed on leave after she was filmed by a student “war hooping & tomahawk chopping.” In the videos posted online, the teacher can be seen wearing a type of headdress and dancing back and forth making noises. According to an Instagram post, a student at John W. North High School began filming because he, “felt that violence was being committed against him and he had the right to record.” The post goes on to say, “This student looks indigenous, has a Native first name and identifies as Native American.” Posted by Abdul
