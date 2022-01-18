Game Changer: Microsoft Buys Activision Blizzard For Nearly $70 Billion!
Microsoft has now officially announced it has acquired Activision Blizzard in a deal valued at nearly $70 billion. Until the deal closes, which is projected to happen during Microsoft's FY2023 (July 2022-June 2023), Microsoft and Activision Blizzard will operate independently, Microsoft said. If and when it does go through, the Activision Blizzard team will report to Spencer as the CEO of Microsoft Gaming. Posted By Persist
