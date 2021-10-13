Neil deGrasse Tyson Reacts To Demi Lovato's Suggestion That Calling Extra-Terrestrials "Aliens" Is Offensive! "They Have No Feelings"
Demi Lovato recently encouraged followers to not use the word “aliens” when talking about extraterrestrials, because they think it’s offensive. Neil deGrasse Tyson reacts to Lovato's suggestion by saying "Aliens have no feelings" any why believe if aliens even know english". Posted By Persist
